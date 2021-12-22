The following is the Brown County Sheriff’s report:
On Dec. 20, at approximately 10 p.m., a Brown County deputy received a call to assist a motorist in the vicinity of 140th near Bittersweet. Upon interdiction, the driver, John Fereira, 42, KC, Kan. was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On Dec. 20, at approximately 6 p.m. based on a traffic stop near Wal-Mart, a Brown County deputy filed charges on two juveniles — 1 for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia and MIP electronic cigarettes, the other for MIP electronic cigarettes.
On Dec. 19, at approximately 5:30 a.m. in the vicinity of 1000 block of S. 1st Street in Hiawatha, a Brown County deputy investigated a suspicious vehicle and person. Upon interdiction the driver Ryan Prentice, 42, Hiawatha, was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked.
On Dec. 17, based on a traffic stop, Katherine Kessler, 35, Independance, MO., was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On Dec. 17, based on a traffic stop, Joshua Gorman, 20, Phoenix, AZ was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession, Drug Paraphernalia and Operate Vehicle Without Proper License.
On Dec. 16, based on a traffic stop, Chancellor Crawford, 21, Atchison was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and No Proof of Insurance.
On Dec. 16, at approximately 1:15 a.m., a Brown County deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding. Upon interdiction with the driver Stephen Wisdom, 53, Hiawatha, it was discovered that he had 2 outstanding Brown County Warrants for Failure to Appear. Wisdom was then arrested and transported to the Brown County jail.
