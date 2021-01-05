The following is the Brown County Sheriff's report:
* On Jan. 2, based on a traffic stop-Jose Alberto Escalante, 29, Houston, Texas was arrested on charges of No Drivers License, Possession of Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Escalante had been deported in 2016, ICE agents were notified and they took custody of him on Jan. 4
* On Dec. 31, based on a traffic stop Jessica Canchola, 37, St Joseph, Mo., was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth and Possesion of Drug Paraphernalia. Also arrested was Felix Urbina, 43, St Joseph, Mo., on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Transport Open Container.
