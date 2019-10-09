The following are the Brown County Sheriff's reports:
* On 10-7-2019 based on a traffic stop, Stephen Wisdom, 51, Hiawatha was arrested on a $10,000 Contempt of Court Warrant, Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Suspended Drivers License, No Proof Insurance, Illegal registration, and Transport Open Container
* On 10-7-2019 Kirby Walls 56 St. Joseph, Missouri was arrested on a $500 Failure to Appear Warrant City of Hiawatha, Brown County $2500 Failure to Appear Warrant and Nemaha County Warrant.
* On 10-6-2019 several burglaries were reported in Robinson. AG Partners and the Robinson Community Store were broken into and cash and items stolen. The value was currently reported to be less than $1,000 for each business. Three juveniles from the Robinson area are being charged with Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property The incident is still being investigated by the Brown County Sheriff's office.
* On 10-6-2019 it was reported that several storage units at Robinson Self-Storage had a number of locks cut on units. Renters of the units were notified and minimal items reported stolen. Information has been shared with other neighboring counties having the same issues and is under investigation.
* On 10-3-2019 The Robinson Post office reported a lock being cut on the mail drop box. Undetermined amount of loss, information is being shared with neighboring counties and is currently under investigation.
