The following is Brown County Sheriff’s report:
On March 29, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Brown County dispatch received a report of a suspicious person and vehicle in the northern part of the county. Upon arrival, the deputy had spoke with the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle Jared Schulenberg, 31, Hiawatha. Schulenberg was arrested on charges of DUI, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
