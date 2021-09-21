The following is the Brown County Sheriff's report:
* On Sept. 18, based on a traffic stop, Coda Levi Mendes, 33, Topeka was arrested on a Shawnee County Failure To Appear Warrant.
* On Sept. 13, deputies were dispatched to Fairview to take a report of Criminal Damage to Property. Upon investigation, deputies detected an odor of burnt marijuana and applied for search warrant. Upon obtaining the warrant, Adrian Ramirez, 35, Fairview was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Disorderly Conduct.
