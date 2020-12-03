The following is the Brown County Sheriff report:
* On Nov. 28, a Brown County deputy responded in the vicinity of 321 Leonard Street in Hamlin on a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival the suspect, Jazzpar Martin 19 Ulysses, Kan., became combative and was subsequently arrested on charges of Battery of a Law Enforcement Officer, MIP Alcohol, Criminal Threat Against a Law Enforcement Officer, Obstruction and Disorderly Conduct.
* On Dec. 1, Brad Donahue 43 Powhattan was arrested on charges of Contempt of Court and Possession of Drug paraphernalia.
* On Dec. 2, Bret Mayes, 49 Brown County Inmate, was charged with Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Traffic Contraband into a Correctional Facility.
