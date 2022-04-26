The following is the Brown County Sheriff's report:
* On April 18, at approximately 4 p.m., Trisha Jordan, 25, Marysville was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
* On April 18, at approximately 7:30 p.m., a Brown County Deputy recognized Jeffry Davis, 45, Hiawatha and verified that he had an active warrant. Davis was arrested on a Horton $150 cash warrant for Failure to Appear.
* On April 19, at approximately 3 a.m., Tanisha Walker, 36, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
* On April 22, based on a traffic stop, Jordan Lunsford, 31, Falls City, Neb., was arrested on a Richardson County No Bond Warrant for Class 2 Felony for Manufacture, Distribute or Deliver a Controlled Substance. Jeremy Butrick, 35, 35 also from Falls City was arrested on a $2500 Brown County Failure to Appear Warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.