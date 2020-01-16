On 1-15-2020, based on a traffic stop, Robert Tinoco, 33, of Garnett, was arrested on charges of Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked---Illegal Registration and No Proof of Insurance. The passenger, Kala Marie Shupe, 26, of Independence, Mo., was arrested on a $5,000 Clay County, Mo., Felony Criminal Non Support of a Child Warrant
On 1-13-2020, deputies responded to the southern part of Brown County on a disturbance call. Upon investigation, Ryan Greene, 29, Powhatan was arrested on a $2,500 Brown County Failure to Appear Warrant.
