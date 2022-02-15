The following is the Brown County Sheriff's report:
* On Feb. 11, a Brown County Deputy arrested Sissy Wilson, 38, Hiawatha on 2 Felony Brown County Warrants for Failure to Appear. Hiawatha PD assisted.
* On Feb. 12, based on a traffic stop, Stephen Schler, 65, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked and 2 Felony Failure to Appear Warrants.
