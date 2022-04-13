The following is the Brown County Sheriff's report:
* On April 12, at approximately 6:15 p.m., Brandon Blanton, 20, Hiawatha was
arrested on charges of Driving While License Cancelled Suspended or revoked, No Proof of Insurance and No Exhaust.
* On April 9, On 4-9-2022 at approximately 4 p.m. based on a traffic stop, Timothy Craig, 51, Centralia was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
* On April 9, at approximately 8 p.m., Frank Worthy, 50, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
* On April 5, based on a traffic stop, Cynthia Flores, 35, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, DUI, Transport Open Container and Child Endangerment.
* On April 3, at approximately 8:20 p.m. based on a traffic stop, Gustavo Compa, 19, Salina was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
* On April 2, at approximately 9 p.m., based on a traffic stop, Cory Macon, 18, KC, KS was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
* On April 2, at approximately 6:30 p.m., based on a traffic stop Laura Goodwin, 46, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Obstruction, Battery of a Law Enforcement Officer, and Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked.
* On April 1, at approximately 10:50 p.m., Ina Ybarra, 62, Fairview was arrested on a Nemaha County $10,000 Theft Warrant.
