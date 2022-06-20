The following is the Brown County Sheriff's report:
* On June 15, based on a lengthy investigation by the Brown County Sheriff's office, Jay Bechtold, 40, of Bruning, Neb., was extradited from Nebraska and transported to the Brown County jail on a $75,000 Felony Theft Warrant for 2 counts of value $25,000-$100,000 and 1 count of value $1500-$25000.
* On June 13, based on a traffic stop, Bailey Furrow, 19, Falls City, Neb., was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
* On June 12, based on a traffic stop, Eric Mendoza, 37, Austin, Texas was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Transport Open Container
* On June 8, Brown County K-9 Officer assisted Hiawatha PD on a traffic stop. K-9 Carla alerted on the vehicle which resulted in a Hiawatha PD arrest of Ray Surratt, 53, of Pine Bluff, Ark., on charges of Possession of Meth and Paraphernalia as well as other charges.
* On June 7, Adam Ramsey, 43, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Criminal Damage to Property and Stalking.
* On June 6 Michael Heideman, 42, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Registration and No Proof of Insurance.
* On June 5, Stephen Wisdom, 54, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Driving While Suspended, Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Felony Probation Violation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.