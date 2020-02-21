On 2-20-2020 based on a traffic stop, Beth Mikita, 47, Hiawatha was arrested on a charge of No Proof of Insurance and Brad McGee 42 Topeka was arrested on a charge of Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked.
On 2-17-2020 based on a traffic stop, Glenda Reichle, 55, Atchison was arrested on charges of Possession of Opiates, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Operate Vehicle with Expired License and No Proof of Insurance.
On 2-15-2020 based on a traffic stop on US 75 HWY, a Brown County Deputy noticed a small child riding unrestrained in the vehicle. The Deputy stressed to the driver the importance of always making sure children are properly seated in a child safety seat while traveling. A citation was issued to the driver for Child Passenger Restraint Violation. The leading cause of injury or death for children in automobile accidents is improper car seat usage or not being restrained at all.
