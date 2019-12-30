On 12-23-2019, at approximately 3:30 a.m. while on routine patrol, a Brown County deputy noticed a pickup in the vicinity of the 1600 block of West Iowa Street with the drivers door open and the engine running. Upon closer investigation, it was discovered that the passengers side window was broken out and the vehicle was owned by the City of Hiawatha. No one was encountered during the search of the area. The deputy alerted Hiawatha PD and they continued the investigation.
On 12-26-2019, at approximately 2 p.m., a Brown County deputy noticed a suspicious vehicle on US 75 hwy, failing to maintain their lane. It also appeared to the deputy that some kind of altercation was taking place inside the vehicle so he initiated a traffic stop. Upon investigation, Elyssia Ochoa, 27, of Lincoln, Neb., was arrested on a charge of Transporting an Open Container.
