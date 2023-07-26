The following is the Brown County Sheriff's report:
* On July 20, at approximately 12:05 a.m., based on a traffic stop, Randy Glander, 55, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked.
* On July 19, at approximately 7 p.m. based on a traffic stop, Elijah Kilgore, 24, Council Bluffs, IA was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
* On July 19, based on a traffic stop James Spicer, 44, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked.
* On July 18, William Patterson Jr., 34, Horton was arrested on charges of Felony Brown County Probation Violation Warrant, Felony Jackson County Possession of Meth Warrant.
* On July 17, at approximately 7:15 p.m., a Brown County deputy identified Latisha Campbell, 32, Hiawatha, while on routine patrol and was aware that she had an outstanding warrant. Upon interdiction, Campbell was arrested on the $250 CASH Hiawatha Failure to Appear Warrant and was additionally charged with Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Trafficking Contraband into a Correctional Facility.
* On July 14, at approximately 9:12 pm, Jason Braddock, 43, Powhattan was arrested on $2500 C/S Brown County Failure to Appear Warrants.
* On July 12, deputies responded to the Iowa Tribal Reservation on a report of a suspicious individual. Upon investigating the complaint, Rachael Johnson, 41, Horton was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.William Patterson Jr., 34, Horton was also arrested on charges of Possession of Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
* On July 8, based on a traffic stop, Kyle Snider, 52, Silver Lake was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
