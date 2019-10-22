On 10-13-2019 Nathan Purcell 25 Falls City, NE was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
On 10-14-2019 Andrew Armstrong was arrested on a Doniphon County Failure to Appear Warrant
On 10-16-2019, deputies responded to a 911 call in Robinson reporting a disturbance taking place. Deputies located the suspects a short time later in Hiawatha and arrested Heidi Woods, 37, of Hiawatha on a charge of Aggravated Assault and Tracy Enke, 37, of Hiawatha on a charge of Aggravated Assault and Battery of a Law Enforcement Officer.
On 10-17-2019 Jessica Masqua, Brown County Inmate was additionally charged with Traffic Contraband in to a Correctional Facility and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
