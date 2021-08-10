The Brown County Sheriff's Office:
* On Aug. 9, the Brown County Sheriff Drug Task Force received information of concern about illegal drug activity in the northwest part of Brown County. Upon investigation, deputies arrested Louis Fulton, 59, Sabetha on charges of Possession of Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The incident is still under investigation by the task force.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.