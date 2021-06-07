The following is the Brown County Sheriff's report:
On June 1, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Stephen Wisdom, 53, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked and Flee to Elude.
On May 28, based on a traffic stop @ 1 a.m. Chequierianunna Fowler, 21, Omaha was arrested on charges of Possession of Certain Stimulant, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Drive without License. Also arrested was Cheyleah Gaskin 24 Omaha on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
