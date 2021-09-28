The following is the Brown County Sheriff's report:
* On Sept. 27, at approximately 5:50 p.m., a Brown County Deputy was on routine patrol on US 75 HWY and stopped a vehicle for speeding. Upon interdiction with the driver, the Deputy immediately detected the odor of raw marijuana. Approximately 78 Grams of THC/Marijuana product was located. The driver of the vehicle and sole occupant, Jonathan Blunt, 36, of Midwest, Okla., was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
* On Sept. 27, at approximately 6:25 p.m., Eladio Gomez-Retiz 41 Omaha, Neb., was arrested on charges of DUI, Transport Open Container and Operate Vehicle Without Valid License.
