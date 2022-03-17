The following is the Brown County Sheriff’s report:
On March 15, at approximately 1:20 a.m., based on a traffic stop in Hiawatha, Lonnie Shopteese, 50, Mayetta was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Transport Open Container. Hiawatha PD assisted
On March 15, Kickapoo PD, Horton PD and Brown County Sheriffs office arrested Jessica Masqua, 40, Horton on a $5000 Brown County Felony Failure to Appear Warrant and Probation Violation and Obstruction. Inmate Masqua was additionally charged with Trafficking Contraband in a Correctional Facility, Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Obstruction.
