The following is the Brown County Sheriff report:
* On May 22, Brown County deputies assisted Hiawatha PD on a chase involving Zach Brown.
* On May 22, an off duty Brown County deputy near Horton, located the vehicle that was reported stolen from Fairview. Horton PD and KHP responded to the area. Skye Joe Coversup, 18, Horton was arrested on charges of Felony Theft and possession of Stolen Property. Based on statements from the victim when the vehicle was reported stolen, Robert Hobbs was listed as a person of interest wanted for questioning in the theft. It has been determined that he was not associated with the theft of the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be presented in the case.
* On May 28, Brown County deputies received a report from a citizen of a car trailer that was reported stolen on May 23. Deputies stopped the reported vehicle near Powhattan on Goldfinch Road. From information obtained from the interdiction, arrested on a charge of Possession of Stolen Property was Brent Gutierrez, 29, Horton. Also arrested on charges of Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia was Jacob Brown, 31, Horton.
