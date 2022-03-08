The following are the Brown County Sheriff reports:
* On March 5, based on an investigation, Brown County Deputies arrested Corey Foster, 28, Hiawatha and Betsy Sweet, 31, Hiawatha on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
* On March 4, based on a traffic stop, Jeremy Davis, 46, Cameron, Missouri was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
* On March 3, Brown County assisted Sac and Fox PD in the arrest of Eric Smith on 2 Brown County felony Failure to Appear Warrants.
* On March 3, based on a traffic stop, a Brown County deputy arrested Erin Russell, 44, Hiawatha on charges of Possession of Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
* On March 1, based on a traffic stop, a Brown County deputy arrested Dalton Herwig, 26, White Cloud on charges of Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
* On Feb. 28, based on a traffic stop, Damion Mcauliffe, 58, Sabetha was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
