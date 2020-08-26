The following is the Brown County Sheriff's report:
* On Aug. 14, deputies arrested Adam Kloss, 40, Robinson on Felony Probation Violation and Offender Registry Violation.
* In the early morning hours of Aug. 23, Brown County dispatch was advised that Richardson County Nebraska deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle heading towards Brown County at speeds in excess of 130 mph. A short time later, the vehicle stopped in the vicinity of US 73 HWY near 270th. Based on information from the Richardson County deputies and an investigation by Brown County deputies, the driver of the vehicle, Broderick Smith, 21, of Falls City was arrested on charges of DUI, Transport Open Container, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Flee to Elude and Drivers License restrictions.
Also arrested was Brandon Adams, 20, Hiawatha on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. They were transported to the Brown County jail. A 17 year old juvenile was in the vehicle also, and Richardson County deputies returned him to Falls City. No injuries were reported. Sac and Fox PD assisted. The case is under investigation by Richardson County and Brown County agencies.
