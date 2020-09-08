The following is the Brown County Sheriff report:
* On Sept. 7, at approximately 1:20 p.m., Brown County dispatch received a 911 call about a disturbance in Powhattan. Upon investigation, Brad Donahue, 42, Powhattan was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault, Criminal Threat, Criminal Trespass, Felony Obstruction and Battery.
* On Sept. 5, Michael Springstead, 62, Hiawatha was arrested on a charge of DUI.
* On Aug. 31, based on a traffic stop, Savage Paden, 45, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Illegal registration, Expired Tag and No Proof of Insurance.
