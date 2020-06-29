On 6-28-2020, Renee Francouer, 38, Topeka was arrested on Brown County and Topeka Driving While Cancelled Suspended or Revoked Warrants.
On 6-27-2020, based on a traffic stop, Lanie Wittenberg, 21, Lawrence was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On 6-27-2020, based on a traffic stop, Earl Queen, 20, and Angel Romero both of KC, Kan., were arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
In the early morning hours of 6-27-2020, Brown County Deputies and Sac and Fox officer were clearing limbs, trees and debris from roadways throughout the county due to storm damage for utility crews to have access to downed power lines.
On 6-25-2020, Brad Donahue, 42, Powhattan was arrested on charges of Domestic Battery, Violation of a Protection Order and Felony Probation Violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.