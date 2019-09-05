On 8-26-2019 Charles Barrand 40, Saint Joseph, Missouri was arrested on a $500 Brown County Warrant for Possession of Marijuana
On 8-27-2019 at approximately 3:55 p.m. a Sac and Fox Officer witnessed a black Durango near US 75 HWY and 200th Road almost cause an accident.
After the officer requested and was given permission to investigate, he activated his lights and siren and initiated a traffic stop. As the officer approached the vehicle, it drove away and a short chase ensued for several miles, at one point, the vehicle left the roadway and drove through a standing cornfield to try and elude the officer. A Brown County deputy located the vehicle in the vicinity of 210th and Coyote. Arrested on charges of Reckless Driving, Flee and Attempt to Elude, Criminal Damage to Property, No Proof of Insurance, Illegal Registration, Tamper with Ignition Interlock, was Adrian Ramirez 33 of Fairview.
On 8-27-2019 Tyrone Rose 43 Hiawatha was arrested on a $1,000 Brown County failure to Appear Warrant
On 9-2-2019 Nick Juarez 30 Robinson was arrested on charges of Battery, Criminal Threat, Flee and Attempt to Elude, Criminal Damage to Property and Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked
On 9-3-2019 Deanna Sheaffer 32 Topeka was arrested on a $450 Hiawatha Warrant, and Jackson and Shawnee county Warrants for Failure to Appear
On 9-4-2019 based on a traffic stop, Mason Swartz 19 Lincoln, NB was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, MIP Alcohol and Illegal Registration
On 9-4-2019 an off duty deputy recognized an individual that had been reported as stealing a vehicle from the night before. He called in to dispatch and a city officer responded, while investigating, the wanted individual had hid on officers and fled on foot. The off duty officer announced he was a Brown County deputy to the subject multiple times and engaged in a foot pursuit of the individual. The deputy detained the individual and an arrest was made by Hiawatha PD. I appreciate the effort put forth by the deputy knowing his limitations and holding this individual accountable for his actions.
