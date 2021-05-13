The following is the Brown County Sheriff's report:
* On May 10, approximately 11:45 p.m., a Brown County deputy initiated a traffic stop in the city of Fairview. The driver of the vehicle, Ronald Brook, 52, Fairview was arrested on charges of Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked, Possession of Opiates, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.