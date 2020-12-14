The following is the Brown County Sheriff's report:
* On Dec. 5, based on a traffic stop, Erica Malic, 39, Horton was arrested on a charge of DUI.
* On Dec. 7, at approximately 1 a.m., a deputy was dispatched to ALL STAR in Sabetha on a report of a suspicious person. Arrested on a $500 Sabetha Warrant was Therman Turner Jr, 42, Hiawatha.
* On Dec. 10, Tobey Barnhart Jr, 31, Hiawatha was arrested on a $2500 Probation Violation Warrant.
* On Dec. 9, Brown County arrested Austyn Koch, 19, Hiawatha on a $75,000 Warrant for 2 counts of Indecent Liberties with a child, Criminal Sodomy and Sexual Exploitation of a Child. Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
* On Dec. 9, based on a traffic stop, passengers Shy Anne Abbott, 21, Beatrice and Bailey Abbott 18 Fairbury were both arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, the driver - Brady Swavely, 23, Beatrice was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
