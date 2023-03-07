The following are the Brown County Sheriff's reports:

* On March 3, at approximately 2:22 p.m., Brown County dispatch received a 911 call of 2 people who fell from a 45 foot high roof in the vicinity of 800 and 200th Road in Brown County. Emergency services were notified and both men were transported to Amberwell in Hiawatha.

