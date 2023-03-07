The following are the Brown County Sheriff's reports:
* On March 3, at approximately 2:22 p.m., Brown County dispatch received a 911 call of 2 people who fell from a 45 foot high roof in the vicinity of 800 and 200th Road in Brown County. Emergency services were notified and both men were transported to Amberwell in Hiawatha.
* On March 3, at approximately 1:15 p.m. an injury accident was reported in the vicinity of 220th and Raccoon Road in Brown County. Life Net transported the driver due to injuries sustained from the crash. Multiple emergency responders arrived at the scene and assisted and as always did an outstanding job. No other details available at this time.
* On March 4, at approximately 10:35 p.m., a Brown County deputy initiated a traffic stop on US 36 HWY near Raccoon for a defective tail light. Upon interdiction, the passenger Maureen Benedict, 69, St Joseph, Mo., was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
* On March 4, at approximately 5:30 a.m., a Brown County deputy responded to a report of a rollover accident in the vicinity of Timber Road near 240th. Upon investigation, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle Andrew Lierz, 21, Fairview was arrested on a charge of DUI.
* On March 5, Jessica Dominguez, 37, Hiawatha was arrested on a Brown County No Bond Failure to Appear Warrant, Hiawatha $250 Cash Failure to Appear Warrant
