The following is the Brown County Sheriff's report:
* On Aug. 12, based on an extensive investigation by the Brown County Sheriffs Office Drug Task Force, a search warrant was executed at 303 Delaware Street in Hiawatha. Arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia was Richard Swimm, 39, Hiawatha. The incident is still under investigation. Hiawatha PD assisted.
* On Aug. 12, at approximately 11:45 p.m. Brown County deputies responded to a 911 call of a reported motor vehicle accident in the vicinity of 170th and US 73 HWY. On arrival, deputies noticed a vehicle parked in the northbound lane. No damage from an accident was visible, however there were several bullet holes in the vehicle that came from within protruding outward. The driver was located a few yards from the vehicle walking in the roadway uninjured. Upon further investigation, deputies arrested Jorrin-Yusmeike Reini Farjado, 42, Las Vegas, Nevada on charges of Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Pedestrian Under the Influence, Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked and Criminal Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. The incident is still under investigation by the Brown County Sheriffs Office with other charges possibly pending.
