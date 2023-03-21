* On March 19, at approximately 10 p.m., a Brown County deputy initiated a traffic stop in the vicinity of US 75 and 100, upon interdiction the driver Aaron Tauber, 24, Auburn, Kan., was arrested on a charge of DUI

* On March 17, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the Brown County Sheriffs Office Drug Task Force initiated search warrants at 605 Virginia St. and 610 Roxanna St. in Morrill Kansas. Arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Distribution of Meth, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia was Forrest Gaston II, 39, Morrill.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.