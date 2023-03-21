* On March 19, at approximately 10 p.m., a Brown County deputy initiated a traffic stop in the vicinity of US 75 and 100, upon interdiction the driver Aaron Tauber, 24, Auburn, Kan., was arrested on a charge of DUI
* On March 17, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the Brown County Sheriffs Office Drug Task Force initiated search warrants at 605 Virginia St. and 610 Roxanna St. in Morrill Kansas. Arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Distribution of Meth, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia was Forrest Gaston II, 39, Morrill.
* On March 17, at approximately 12:20 p.m., an additional investigation took place near 605 Virginia St., which led to the arrest of James Parr, 44, Centralia on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug paraphernalia.
* On March 17, at approximately 10:24 p.m. a Brown County deputy initiated a traffic stop in the vicinity of US 36 HWY near MM 356. Brown County K-9 alerted on the vehicle and the two occupants, Courtney Adamson, 42, Reserve and Jessica Smith, 36, Hiawatha were both arrested on charges of Possession of marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Adamson was also charged with Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked.
* On March 17, at approximately 1:40 a.m., deputies responded to a medical emergency in Hamlin. While at the residence an investigation was conducted and Frankie Lorenzo, 28, Hamlin was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
* On March 15, at approximately 11;30 p.m., Brown County deputies located an underage party at the Brown County State Lake which involved alcohol. Five juveniles were charged with MIP Alcohol and returned to their parents.
