The following is the Brown County Sheriff's report:
* On July 23, based on a traffic stop, Anita Hoskins, 52, Hiawatha was arrested on a charge of DUI.
* On July 24, Brown County deputies and K-9 assisted Hiawatha PD on a 911 disturbance call. K-9 Ari alerted on the suspect vehicle.
* On July 25, based on a traffic stop, Daniel Reed, 40, Emporia was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
* On July 26, based on a traffic stop, Haydon Barnes, 18, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.