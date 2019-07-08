On 6-10-2019, Charles Barrand, 40, of St Joseph, Mo was arrested on a charge of Violating the Offender Registry Act
On 6-15-2019, Kyle Vestal, 31, of St Joseph, Mo was arrested on an Atchison County Warrant
On 6-22-2019, Levi Hitchcock, 23, of Sabetha was arrested on charges of DUI, No Proof of Insurance and Illegal Registration
On 6-26-2019, Charles Barrand, 40, of St Joseph, Mo., was arrested on a $5,000 Felony Brown County Failure to Appear Warrant
On 6-29-2019, Nakoma Gomer, 20, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of DUI, No Proof of Insurance, Pedestrian Under the Influence, Failure to report Accident
On 7-1-2019, Ronald Clauson, 48, of Oneida was arrested on a charge of Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked
On 7-7-2019, Juan Sanchez, 38, of Omaha, NB was arrested for No Proof of Insurance and Drive While Cancelled, Expired or Revoked
