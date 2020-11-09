The following is the Brown County Sheriff report:
* On Nov. 3, at approximately 8:30 a.m., the Brown County Sheriffs office received a 911 call of a fight in progress at a residence in the county. Deputies arrested James Spicer 41 Hiawatha on a charge of Criminal Threat.
* On Nov. 3, based on a traffic stop, Matthew Feldkamp, 21, Lawrence was arrested on charges of Possession of Stimulant, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
* On Nov. 6, based on a pursuit ending in Reserve, Michael Potter, 43, of Reserve was arrested on charges of DUI, Flee to Elude, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked, Illegal registration, No Proof Insurance and Transport Open Container.
* On Nov. 6, deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in Robinson. Arrested on charges of Domestic Battery, Criminal Trespass, Interference with LEO and Disorderly Conduct was Chris Brassfield, 37, Robinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.