On June 20, deputies responded to a 911 call northeast of Hiawatha. Arrested on a charge of Domestic Battery was Jared Schulenberg, 29, of Hiawatha.
On June 20, deputies arrested James Schulp, 41, Hiawatha on Felony Probation Violation and Failure to Appear Warrants. Also arrested was Shanna Huffman, 35, Hiawatha on Jackson County Failure to Appear Warrant.
On June 20, a Brown County Deputy noticed suspicious activity in the vicinity of 12th and Iowa in Hiawatha. Upon investigation, Albert Fagins, 34, Atchison was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked.
On June 19, David Hedrick, 40, Robinson was arrested on charges of Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked and No Proof Insurance.
On June 19, a Brown County deputy on routine patrol noticed an individual sitting on the railroad tracks in the vicinity of 140th and Prairie. Upon interdiction with the individual, Greg Wabaunsee, 34, Netawaka was arrested on charges of Battery of a Law Enforcement Officer, Obstruction and Trespass on Railroad Property.
On June 18, Brown County deputies responded to a 911 call of a domestic disturbance in the vicinity of Powhattan with possible injuries reported. Deputies arrived and after investigating the complaint, arrested Ryan Shopteese, 31, Powhattan.on charges of Aggravated Battery and Battery. Victims refused medical treatment. The incident is still under investigation by the Brown County Sheriffs office.
On June 18, deputies were notified of an individual with outstanding warrants in the northern part of Brown County. Arrested on a Brown County $2500 Felony Failure to Appear Warrant was Thomas Pahmahmie, 23, Horton, also arrested was Robin Franks, 33, Hiawatha on a charge of Interference of a law Enforcement Officer.
On June 17, the Brown County Sheriff's Office received a report of a domestic situation inside a moving vehicle near Horton. A deputy located the suspect vehicle speeding on a country road and performed a vehicle stop. After speaking with the male and female individuals, Manuel Flores, 18, Hiawatha was arrested on a charge of Domestic Battery.
On June 16, the Brown County Sheriffs office assisted Horton PD on a drug arrest.
