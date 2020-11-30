The following is the Brown County Sheriff's report:
On Nov. 22, a Brown County deputy was investigating a possible stolen trailer complaint. In the vicinity of US 73 HWY and 150th he located a vehicle with a trailer matching the description of the stolen trailer that was parked on the shoulder of the highway. Upon making contact with the driver, Evan Scragg, 17, of Lansing it was discovered that he had a felony warrant out of Jackson County for Aggravated Assault. Scragg was arrested on the warrant and transported to Jackson County. He will also be charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in Brown County.
On Nov. 21, based on a traffic stop, a Brown County Deputy arrested Brohde Eckert 19 Churubusco, IN on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and No Proof Insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.