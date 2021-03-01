The following is the Brown County Sheriff's report:
* On Feb. 18, Sean Davidson, 52, Hiawatha was arrested on a charge of Felony Probation Violation
* On Feb. 18, Brown County assisted Kickapoo PD on a counterfeit investigation.
* On Feb. 19, a Brown County jailer intercepted a message about a possible domestic issue in Hiawatha and alerted Undersheriff Brian Guilliams who in turn contacted Hiawatha PD. They went to the location in question. An arrest was made by Hiawatha PD and the victim was taken to the Hiawatha Hospital, treated and released. The jailer is to be commended for his quick thinking and decisive action.
* On Feb. 20, Brown County K-9 assisted Hiawatha PD on a traffic stop.
* On Feb. 22, at approximately 6:30 p.m. deputies responded to a 911 domestic call on the Kickapoo reservation. Upon arriving at the residence, deputies were able to obtain a search warrant. After initiation of that warrant, Albert Murata, 51, Horton was arrested on a $350 Cash only City of Hiawatha Warrant for Contempt of Court and Kenneth Milton, 59, Horton was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Obstruction.
* On Feb. 26, a search warrant was executed at 110 Delaware Street in Hiawatha by the Brown County Sheriffs office. Roney McClintock, 29, of Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Stimulant, Possession of Opiates, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Distribute/Possess within 1000 feet of a school, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Child Endangerment.
* On Feb. 28, Brown County arrested Charles Barrand, 41, St Joseph, Mo., during a traffic stop. Barrand was charged with Possession of Stimulant, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Transport Open Container and Felony Obstruction.
* On Feb. 28, based off of a 911 disturbance call, Leanard Cashman, 27, Everest was arrested on charges of Domestic Battery, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
