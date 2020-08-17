On Aug. 17, based on a traffic stop, Steven Brewton, 32, Kingwood, Texas was arrested on a charge of Driving while License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked
On 8-16-2020, based on a traffic stop, Jason Gorrell, 30, Atchison was arrested on charges of Illegally Operate Vehicle Without Required Ignition Interlock and No Proof of insurance.
On 8-15-2020, based on a traffic stop, Armando Moreno, 27, of KC, Mo. was arrested on a charge of DUI.
On 8-9-2020, based on an investigation by the Brown County Sheriffs Office, a search warrant was executed at Stars Inn in Hiawatha. Arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Trafficking Contraband into a Correctional Facility was Rita Grier, 33, Hiawatha. Also arrested on charges of Possession of Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia was Nicholas Kauffman 27 Sabetha. Sac and Fox PD assisted on the case.
