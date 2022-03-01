The following is the Brown County Sheriff's report:
* On Feb. 27, at approximately 2 a.m., a Brown County Deputy initiated a traffic stop in the vicinity of US 73 HWY near 170th. Upon conclusion of the investigation, Travis Darnell, 46, Mayetta was arrested on charges of a No Bond Pottawatomie Tribal Warrant, Possession of Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Autumn Morris, 27, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
* On Feb. 26, based on a traffic stop, it was discovered the driver, Bryan Fix was revoked. K-9 Carla was deployed and indicated on the vehicle which provided probable cause for search. Cocaine was discovered during the search and Fix, 50 from White Cloud was arrested on charges of Driving While License Cancelled Suspended or Revoked, Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
