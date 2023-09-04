Brown County Sheriff Joey May Joey May Author email Sep 4, 2023 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Brown County Sheriff provided the following department statistics for August.DISPATCH RECEIVED THE FOLLOWING:911 calls 305Non-emergency calls 4923TOTAL 5228 , averages to about 168 calls per day.DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO THE FOLLOWING:ACCIDENTS 16ANIMAL CALLS 15ASSAULT/BATTERY 5ASSIST OTHER AGENCY 40COMMUNITY POLICING 75BURGLAR CALL 1CHILDREN IN NEED OF CARE 2TRESPASS 1DOMESTIC 1DISTURBANCE 2DUI/DRUG INVESTIGATION 13HATE CRIME 1MEDICAL 9MISSING JUVENILE 1OFFENDER REGISTRATION 27PHONE HARASSMENT 1PROPERTY LOST/FOUND 4PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION 1PUBLIC INTOXICATION 1RAPE 1DRIVING COMPLAINTS 3SEX OFFENSE 1SUBPOENA SERVICE 146SUSPICIOUS PERSON OR VEHICLE 11THEFT 2TRAFFIC STOPS 188VEHICLE CHECKS 44VIN's 18WARRANTS 18WELFARE CHECKS 15OVER 660 INCIDENTS WHICH AVERAGE TO OVER 21 PER DAY.BROWN COUNTY JAILERS BOOKED IN 54 INMATES IN THE MONTH OF AUGUST. More from this section Aditya-L1 Launch Successful: Why India’s First Ambitious Mission To Study The Sun Is Important Mia Hamm remembers her brother after his tragic death aged 28: 'He could connect with everyone!' US: Messi’s Fan Invades Field Approaching Him During Game With LAFC, Stopped By Bodyguard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Horton Police Brown County Sheriff Red Hawks pick up road win in season opener Rainbow Communications kicks off fall Tech Topics sessions Hiawatha Red Hawk volleyball Hiawatha Red Hawk football Doniphan West Cross Country Doniphan West Football Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMaria the Mexican headlining Maple Leaf Festival 2023Kansas lawmakers say guns shouldn’t be blamed in spiking youth suicide ratesRed Hawks pick up road win in season openerSchool districts request formal mediation to settle land transfer disputePost Office lobby closed due to collapse of ceilingsKristin Chenoweth marries Josh Bryant: 'I never planned for this!"Kansas SB 180 'opens the door for a lot more discrimination' against trans peopleUkulele workshop is in memory of music lover Jim BabcockGuy, David 1964-2023Kansas City police made arrests based on rescinded warrants, records show Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
