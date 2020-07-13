The following is the Brown County Sheriff's report on July 13:
* On July 12, based on a traffic stop, Thomas Justin Miner, 33, Seneca was arrested on a charge of Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked.
* On July 10, Brown County Narcotics Unit, Brown County K-9, and Sac and Fox police executed a search warrant in the northern part of Brown County. Arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana was Misty Keller, 49, Hiawatha. Still under investigation by the Brown County Sheriffs office.
* On July 10, Brown County received a 911 call near Powhattan of a domestic disturbance. Arrested on charges of Domestic Battery and $2,500 Failure to Appear Horton Warrant was Jason Herrera, 24, Hiawatha. Jasmin Shaw, 26, Powhattan on a charge of Domestic Battery.
