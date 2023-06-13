The following is the Brown County Sheriff's report:
* On June 6, at approximately 9:20 p.m., a Brown county deputy initiated a traffic stop on Kestrel Road near Oregon Street on the west side of Hiawatha. K-9 Carla indicated on the passenger side of the vehicle, and after the investigation was complete, the passenger Jennifer Courtney, 51, Topeka was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Felony Interference of a Law Enforcement Officer. It was discovered that Courtney was hiding a small plastic bag of methamphetamines in her mouth.
* On June 9, at approximately 12:20 a.m., a Brown County deputy was on routine patrol on US 75 HWY near 170th and initiated a traffic stop for 82 MPH in a 65 MPH zone. Upon interdiction with the occupants of the vehicle, K-9 Carla was deployed and indicated on the vehicle. Upon completion of the investigation, Joseph Castillo, 22, Independence, Elian Nava, 22, Norfolk, Neb., and Samantha Jay, 21, Independence were arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
* On June 9, at approximately 16:40 hours, a Brown County deputy initiated a traffic stop on US 75 HWY near 170th for speeding. Upon interdiction, an odor of raw marijuana was coming from inside the vehicle. Based on the investigation that followed, Charles Scott, 30, Geary, Okla., was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
* On June 9, at approximately 23:15 hours, a Brown County deputy observed a vehicle driving with only fog lights on and also failed to use a turn signal in the city of Hiawatha. Upon interdiction with the driver Courtney Adamson, 36, Reserve, it was discovered that he did not have a valid drivers license. While the deputy was placing the driver under arrest, the passenger, Jessica Smith, 36, Hiawatha, got out of the passenger seat and got in to the drivers seat and drove away. A Hiawatha Police Officer stopped Smith for Brown County. Adamson was arrested on a charge of Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked and Smith was subsequently arrested on a charge of DUI.
