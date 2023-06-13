The following is the Brown County Sheriff's report:

* On June 6, at approximately 9:20 p.m., a Brown county deputy initiated a traffic stop on Kestrel Road near Oregon Street on the west side of Hiawatha. K-9 Carla indicated on the passenger side of the vehicle, and after the investigation was complete, the passenger Jennifer Courtney, 51, Topeka was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Felony Interference of a Law Enforcement Officer. It was discovered that Courtney was hiding a small plastic bag of methamphetamines in her mouth.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.