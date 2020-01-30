On 1-23-2020, deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the city of reserve, arrested on a charge of Interference with a LEO was Robert Winsea, 54, Horton.
On 1-28-2020, based on an investigation by the Brown County Sheriffs office, Sissy Wilson, 36, Oneida was arrested on a $1,500 Sabetha Failure to Appear Warrant and Brent Rezabec, 35, Oneida was arrested on charges of $250 Hiawatha Failure to Appear Warrant, Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked, Ignition Interlock Violation, Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Rezabec was additionally charged with Trafficking Contraband in to a Correctional Facility. Hiawatha PD assisted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.