The following is the Brown County Sheriff's report:
On April 24, Kyle Scoggins, 34, Hiawatha was arrested on a $2,500 Brown County Warrant for Failure to Appear.
On April 25, at approximately 9:30 p.m., a Brown County Deputy assisted a motorist on 240th near Plumtree. Based on an investigation during the assist, Amanda Thorburn, 32, Leona was arrested on charges of Felony Possession of Stimulant, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Transport Open Container, also arrested was Sissy Wilson, 38, Hiawatha on charges of Felony Possession of Stimulant, Unlawful to Obtain Prescription Drug, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
