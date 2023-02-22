The following is the Brown County Sheriff's report:
* On Feb. 20, at approximately 1 a.m., a Brown County deputy initiated a traffic stop in the vicinity of 330 and Thrasher in Brown County. Upon interdiction, it was determined that the passenger, Christopher Alexander, 47, Independence, Mo., was wanted on 2, $5000 Platte City, Mo., Felony Warrants for Failure to Appear. Alexander was additionally charged with Felony possession of a controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
* On Feb. 18, at approximately 2 a.m., in the vicinity of K20 and Kingfisher, a Brown County deputy arrested Charles Blacksmith, 42, Horton on a city of Horton $2500 Failure to Appear Warrant.
* On Feb. 17, at approxmately 4:45 p.m., a welfare check was initiated in the city of Everest. Upon arrival at the residence, a deputy recognized an individual in the yard of the residence who had active warrants. The deputy made contact and arrested Brent Rezabek, 38, Hiawatha on 4 outstanding Brown County Warrants for Felony Probation Violation $10,000 C/S, Felony Failure to Appear $20,000C/S, Felony Failure to Appear $1,000 Cash Only and Misdemeanor $500 cash only Failure to Appear Warrant. Rezabek was additionally charged with Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. After the arrest of Rezabek, deputies made contact at the residence and determined that probable cause existed for application of a search warrant. With assistance from the Brown County attorney, application for search warrant was made and approved by the judge. The Brown County Sheriffs Office Drug Task Force served the search warrant at 337 S. 4th in Everest. Needles, syringes, meth, marijuana, grinders and pipes etc were seized as evidence. Upon conclusion of the search warrant, Crystal Duvall, 37, Everest was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana and 3 counts of Child Endangerment, Laura Barnhart, 37, Everest was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and 3 counts of Child Endangerment, and Michael Ballman, 50, Horton was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and 3 counts of Child Endangerment. 3 juveniles were placed in Police Protective Custody.
Duvall, Barnhart and Ballman were all released on OR BONDS on Feb. 19.
