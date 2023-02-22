Drugs

Drugs and other items seized.

 Brown County Sheriff's Office

The following is the Brown County Sheriff's report:

* On Feb. 20, at approximately 1 a.m., a Brown County deputy initiated a traffic stop in the vicinity of 330 and Thrasher in Brown County. Upon interdiction, it was determined that the passenger, Christopher Alexander, 47, Independence, Mo., was wanted on 2, $5000 Platte City, Mo., Felony Warrants for Failure to Appear. Alexander was additionally charged with Felony possession of a controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.