The following is the Brown County Sheriff's report:
* On July 2, based on a traffic stop, Juan Velasquez-Lopez, 18, Omaha, Neb., was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
* On July 2, based on a traffic stop, David Heck, 25, Kansas City, was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
* On July 4, based on a traffic stop, Travis Winters, 44, Leona was arrested on charges of Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked and Transport Open Container
* On July 9, based on a motorist assist, Brandon Cohn, 33, Kalamazoo, Mich., was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
* On July 9, based on a traffic stop, Tiffany Boaldin, 45, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Top Videos
* On July 14, based on a traffic stop, Peter Hoadley, 42, Horton was arrested on charges of DUI, Transport Open Container and Child Endangerment
* On July 15, at approximately 1 a.m, Brown County K-9 Officer initiated a traffic stop on US 75 HWY near 190th Road. K-9 Carla was deployed and indicated on the vehicle resulting in the arrest of the following individuals. Randal Nicholson, 69, Lincoln, Neb., was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Sandy Nicholson 61, Lincoln, Neb., arrested on charges of Possession of Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Linda Shiley, 42, also of Lincoln was arrested on Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia and Obstruction.
* On July 16, while on official duty a Brown County deputy identified the odor of burnt marijuana coming form inside a residence. A consent search was granted which resulted in the arrest of Anna Kaler, 35, Horton on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
* On July 18, based on a traffic stop, Clayton Griffith, 22, Raywood, Mo., was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
* On July 19, at approximately 11:30 p.m. a Brown County deputy arrested Elizabeth Rose on a $2500 Brown County Failure to Appear Warrant, she was additionally charged with Possession of Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.