The following is the Brown County Sheriff's report:
* On Dec. 5, at approximately 7:30 p.m. a Brown County deputy stopped a vehicle near 200th on US 75 HWY for speeding. Upon interdiction with the driver, the deputy detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vheicle. Upon further investigation it was discovered that the license plate on the vehicle was illegal. When the investigation was concluded, the driver,Alphia Stanley, 60, Carbondale was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, No Proof of Insurance, Illegal Registration and Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked. Approximately 8 grams of Marijuana was seized as evidence in the case.
* On Dec. 3, at approximately 11 p.m., Brown County deputies assisted Hiawatha PD on a 911 call. Upon investigation in the vicinity of 110 S. 12th Street, illegal drug activity was observed by a deputy and he applied for and was granted a search warrant for Apartment #7 at that location. Arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana was Lance Schulz, 51, Hiawatha and Latisha Campbell, 30, Sabetha was arrested on a $1,000 cash Hiawatha Failure to Appear Warrant.
