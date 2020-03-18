The Brown County Sheriff reported on the following arrests:
* On March 16, based on a traffic stop, Francisco Estrada, 33, of St. Joseph, Mo., was arrested on a charge of operate Vehicle Without Valid License, Illegal Registration and a $900 cash only Elwood Municipal Warrant for Failure to Appear.
* On March 15, based on a traffic stop, Shawn Jackson 34 Grandview Plaza, was arrested on an outstanding Geary County Felony FTA Warrant for Aggravated Kidnapping, Possession of Meth and Para.
