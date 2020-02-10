On Feb. 8, Glenn Whitney, 24, of Omaha was arrested on charges of Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked.
On Feb. 5, Daniel Reyes, 34, of Wellington was arrested on a $10,000 Sumner County Warrant for Violation of a Protection Order and a Warrant for Stalking.
On Feb. 5, deputies received a 911 disturbance call in the city of Robinson. Arrested on a $500 Brown County failure to Appear Warrant was Nick Juarez 30 of Robinson. The case is under investigation with possible other charges.
On 2-4-2020 deputies responded to the Golden Eagle Casino on a report of a
disturbance. Jonathan Stanton 35 of Manhattan was arrested on a charge of
Domestic Battery and a Riley County $2000 Probation Violation Warrant.
