* On Dec. 16, at approximately 8:25 p.m., the Brown County Sheriff's Office Drug Task Force intiated a search warrant at 714 Iowa Street in Hiawatha. Arrested on charges of $1000 Brown County Misdemeanor Failure to Appear Warrant, $2500 Brown County Felony Failure to Appear Warrant, Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernlaia and Criminal Possession of a Weapon was Doug Milford, 41, Hiawatha. Milford remains in the Brown County jail. Steven Schler, 66, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and was released on an OR BOND on 12-19-2022. Hiawatha PD assisted
* On Dec. 17, based on a lengthy investigation by the Brown County Sheriffs Office Drug Task Force and the Brown County Attorney, a search warrant was executed at 1435 K-20 Horton. Upon completion of the Warrant, Gene "Crow" Dunlap, 56, Horton was arrested oncharges of Distributiuon of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Opiate, possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Distribution of Marijuana 25 Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Felony Obstruction. Quantity of marijuana, fentanyl pills, grinders, cash etc were taken as evidence to be sent ot the KBI Lab for verification. Both Dunlap and Coy were given OR BONDS and released on 12-19-2022. Horton PD assisted.
