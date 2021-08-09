The following is the Brown County Sheriff's report:
* On Aug. 8, at approximately 9:45 Brown County deputy was requested to respond to a Hiawatha residence to investigate a possible hit and run complaint. A deputy located the driver and initiated field sobriety testing. After conclusion of the testing, the individual was arrested by Hiawatha PD.
* On Aug. 7, a Brown County Deputy investigated a vehicle that had driven around ROAD CLOSED barricades in the vicinity of 260th and Prairie. Upon interdiction with the driver, Darren Tracy, 50, White Cloud, it was discovered he had no current drivers license. K-9 Ari alerted on the vehicle and Tracy was arrested on charges of Possession of Stimulant, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving without Valid License, No Proof of Insurance and Driving on Road while Closed.
